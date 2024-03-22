Stock & Land
Home/News

A 'rare commidity' bull has reached top price at Yea for his unique traits

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 22 2024 - 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McKenzie Ag Services principal Lachlan McKenzie, Kelly Angus studstock operations manager Patrick Joyce and Cindy Smith, Kelly Angus. Picture supplied
McKenzie Ag Services principal Lachlan McKenzie, Kelly Angus studstock operations manager Patrick Joyce and Cindy Smith, Kelly Angus. Picture supplied

The top-priced bull at Kelly Angus' autumn sale has been described as "exceptional", as it sits in the top one per cent for intramuscular fat while maintaining "oodles of muscle and power".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.