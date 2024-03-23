Whole farm planning course to help fire-affected farmers near Beaufort

A course designed to help farmers rebuild after the Bayindeen - Rocky Road bushfire will be held in Beaufort from April 11.
The four-to-six-week course has been specifically designed to assist farmers who were affected by the fires earlier in the year.
"It offers participants a chance to get away from the farm, share their knowledge and ideas and prepare a new plan for the farm," Agriculture Victoria land management extension officer Clem Sturmfels said.
"Whole farm planning involves laying out your farm based on its natural features, soil, slope and climate.
"A whole farm plan is a detailed map of a property showing features such as soil types, land classes, water supply, fencing and laneways."
Mr Sturmfels said the aim of the whole farm plan was to make farms more productive, efficient and sustainable, whilst at the same time protecting natural assets such as the soil, water and the natural environment.
"We have had very positive feedback from people who have completed the course, saying it helps them to redesign their paddocks, as well as sharing some time off the farm with others each week," he said.
He said participants who take part in the course will be given a large, laminated map of their farm as well as being offered a newly-developed computer mapping program called QGIS My Farm Plan.
The course starts on Thursday, April 11 from 10am-3pm at the Beeripmo Development Centre, 1 Lawrence Street, Beaufort.
Register online by clicking this link or phone Mr Sturmfels on 0429 018 879.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.