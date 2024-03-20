Farmer wellbeing to benefit from funds raised off brie cheese sales

Farmer wellbeing is to benefit from funds raised off the sale of a special brie cheese.
A new specially-branded brie will help to shine the spotlight on farmer health, wellbeing and safety across Australia.
The 'Double Cream Brie' has been developed as part of a new partnership between the National Centre of Farmer Health (NCFH) and Udder Delights.
Each block of brie sold will raise 20 cents for the work NCFH does in supporting farmer health, wellbeing and safety.
The cheese's branding will also spread the centre's message across the country.
The cheese features a brief description of the centre and a direct link to the Farmer Health website.
NCFH director Dr Alison Kennedy said that while the centre had previously worked with corporate partners to deliver farmer health checks, this was a "new and exciting" style of partnership.
"The fundraising is fantastic but the branding and expansion of our reach will have a tremendous impact on our service," she said.
"While we greatly value the funds raised to grow our work to support the health, wellbeing and safety of farmers, we are particularly excited about the opportunity to promote our services and resources to a much broader audience across Australia."
Dr Kennedy said there was no set fundraising goal but NCFH hoped the relationship with Udder Delights would grow over time.
"These corporate partnerships allow us to reach a larger audience of farmers across Australia and help fund the research, development, delivery and evaluation of our programs nationally," she said.
"We continue to see higher rates of suicide in farming communities and high levels of farm injuries and fatalities on farm so our work to prevent these risks is essential."
One of Udder Delights' farmer suppliers, Rick Gladigau, said farming could be isolating, which could lead to mental health issues.
"It's great to hear that there are organisations out there helping farmers out across Australia," he said.
"The NCFH need all the help and funding to be able to help the backbone of Australia's fresh food supply.
Udder Delights was a premium dairy company from Lobethal, SA, that worked with local dairy farmers to create handcrafted, delicious dairy products.
The Double Cream Brie was available in Coles supermarkets and a larger wheel of Triple Cream Brie was also available in independent supermarkets.
