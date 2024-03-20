Freeway access boosts lifestyle appeal of long-held grazing farm

A fourth generation grazing property near Ballarat is on the market for a suggested selling price of $4.4 million.
Water security is the key to "Valed" at Pootilla, 10km east of Ballarat and a short distance from the Western Freeway.
The property takes in 113 hectares (279 acres) with a feature four-bedroom home built in 2007.
At the asking price, the farm is valued at around $15,745 per acre.
Agents from Elders Real Estate say Valed is a "rural farming gem" and talk up its lifestyle appeal being so close to Ballarat.
Rural properties are still in demand right through to Melbourne, and the easy access to the freeway is a bonus.
"Escape to the tranquility of rural living with this attractive property, nestled amongst the picturesque countryside," they say.
The home has a triple garage with undercover access to the house.
A 18m x 10m metal lock-up shed has a concrete slab and power.
An efficient bore supplies the residence and is available for stock and domestic use.
The farm is divided into 11 paddocks with 11 dams.
A feature of the property are its rich productive volcanic soils, which agents say are ideal for all intense cropping and grazing activities.
Agents say 85 per cent of the land is arable country.
Expressions of interest close on April 18.
For more information contact the agents from Elders Real Estate - Sean Simpson on 0418 320335 and Bram Gunn on 0400 683222.
