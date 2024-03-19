Agriculture Victoria provides bushfire recovery course for affected farmers

Agriculture Victoria is providing a recovery course for farmers affected by the recent Bayindeen-Rocky Road bushfire.
The fire, which burned through a number of farms in the Raglan and Beaufort area, occurred last month.
The affected farmers were invited to attend a four to six week whole farm planning course at Beaufort starting on Thursday, April 11.
Agriculture Victoria land management extension officer Clem Sturmfels said the course had been specifically designed to assist farmers affected by the recent fires.
"It offers participants a chance to get away from the farm, share their knowledge and ideas and prepare a new plan for the farm," he said.
"Whole farm planning (WFP) involves laying out your farm based on its natural features, soil, slope and climate.
"A whole farm plan is a detailed map of a property showing features such as soil types, land classes, water supply, fencing and laneways."
Mr Sturmfels said the aim of WFP was to make farms more productive, efficient and sustainable whilst at the same time protecting natural assets such as the soil, water and the natural environment.
He said Agriculture Victoria had received "very positive feedback" from farmers who had completed the course previously.
He said it helped them to redesign their paddocks and it allowed them to share some time off the farm with others each week.
He said participants who take part in the course will be given a large, laminated map of their farm as well as being offered a newly developed computer mapping program called QGIS My Farm Plan.
The first day of the course will start at 10am on Thursday, April 11, and will run until 3pm.
The venue will be Beeripmo Development Centre, 1 Lawerence Street, Beaufort.
Farmers can register online at www.trybooking.com/1196903
For more information, readers can contact Clem Sturmfels on 0429 018 879 or email him at clem.sturmfels@agriculture.vic.gov.au.
