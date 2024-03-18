Stock & Land
Quarterway Angus bulls deliver again despite 'driest year ever'

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:06pm, first published 10:39am
Nutrien agent and auctioneer Warren Johnson, Quarterway Angus stud principal Trevor Hall, Scottsdale, and Nutrien agent Graeme Cornish, alongside the sales top-priced bull, Lot 16. Picture supplied
Quarterway Angus bulls delivered again at the stud's annual sale at Lyndurst, Scottsdale, Tasmania, on Friday.

BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

