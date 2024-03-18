Rangan Charolais bull sets new Victorian breed record with sizzling price

A Rangan Charolais bull set a new Victorian price record for the breed at its annual stud sale in Charleroi on Friday.
The bull was bought by Jason and Kylie Catts of Futurity Charolais, Baradine, NSW, for a sizzling $50,000.
The sale topper, Lot 2, Rangan Duty Free T79 was sired by Turnbulls Duty Free 358D MC701309 and out of Rangan Showgirl M60.
The June 2022-drop bull recorded estimated breeding values of +3.4 square centimetres eye muscle area, birth weight of -1.7kg, 200-day weight of +23kg, 400-day weight of +40kg and a 600-day weight of +58kg.
The white bull was homozygous polled and its sire's semen was selling for $150 a straw.
Rangan stud principal Graeme Cook said the bull stood out since it was a calf.
"I think he was quite possibly the best bull we've ever bred," he said.
"He was extremely good to look at and he had the genetic data to back it up.
"He has the blend of genetics and type that should have the opportunity to impact the Charolais breed for years to come."
Mr Cook said the bull was "thick made" and "heavy" with a "quiet disposition".
"He has caught the eye of some very good judges," he said.
Jason Catts said the bull was an all rounder and a credit to the breeding plan at Rangan Charolais.
"We think he's not just Victoria but Australia and even internationally, he's as good a bull as we have ever seen," he said.
He said the sale topper had "great carcass" and "high growth" along with "moderate birth weight".
Mr Catts said he bought two bulls from the stud two years ago and they have since performed well.
His new bull, Lot 2, would be used on pedigree cows and his semen would be used for commercial cattle.
He said the new Victorian breed price record was "recognition of the commitment and hard work Graeme Cook has put in for many years".
The sale saw 32 of the 34 bulls offered sold to the top of $50,000 and an average of $9063.
This compared to the 2023 sale which saw a total clearance of the 38 bulls offered to a top of $22,000 and an average of $9447.
Mr Cook said he was "extremely happy" with the sale results.
"Having that bull make $50,000 is very impressive," he said.
He said buyers were a mix of repeat and new clients with bulls going to QLD, NSW and across VIC.
Mr Cook said there was a lot of interest from online buyers with 18 lots, including females and semen, sold via Auctions Plus.
He said everyone had been "wary" how recent cattle prices and dry conditions might have affected the sale but the stud still performed well.
Two bulls at the sale sold for $14 000.
These included Lot 3, Rangan Queenslander T184, to the Pearce Family, Kergunyah, and Lot 10, Rangan Fargo T37 to Clare Charolais, Theodore, QLD.
The female sale saw a total clearance where 18 of 18 females offered were sold to a top of $8500 to AJ & VA Taylor, Kerang.
Nutrien studstock auctioneer Peter Godbolt sold the Rangan Charolais cattle on Friday.
He said it was a "very good sale".
"There were a lot of locals and return buyers for bulls and they did travel up from south Gippsland and around Victoria," he said.
"Graeme's got a good following."
Mr Godbolt said prices were strong despite the dry conditions affecting many beef farmers.
He said most of the online action came from buyers in QLD.
