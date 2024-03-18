Stock & Land
Rangan Charolais bull sets new Victorian breed record with sizzling price

By Barry Murphy
Updated March 19 2024 - 1:58pm, first published 8:43am
Corcoran Parker agent David Meehan, Wodonga, Kylie and Jason Catts, Futurity Charolais, Baradine, NSW, Rangan Charolais stud principal Graeme Cook, Charleroi, and Nutrien studstock auctioneer Peter Godbolt. Picture supplied
A Rangan Charolais bull set a new Victorian price record for the breed at its annual stud sale in Charleroi on Friday.

