Landfall bulls travel 'far and wide' as dry conditions fail to deter buyers

LANDFALL Angus has reached near-total clearance at its autumn sale, while Bass Strait islands continue to strongly support the genetics despite dry conditions.
Landfall Angus stud principal Frank Archer, Dilston, Tas, said there had been "phenomenal support" at the annual autumn sale, with bulls travelling far and wide.
"We were unsure about how today would pan out, given the season here in Tasmania and on the Bass Strait islands is as dry as we've seen it for a while," he said.
"The cattle market ticked up a bit after Christmas and softened again lately, our average is back a bit on last year.
"[The support] shows how Landfall genetics are going in a commercial environment."
The sale offered 213 lots and sold 211 to $38,000, with an average price of $10,942.
The autumn sale reached total clearance after the auction, with the remaining two lots sold.
"Clearance is our number one metric, we've got plenty of bulls here in the system that are destined for markets later in the year and next year," Mr Archer said.
He said the good depth of quality was a standout for this season's line up of bulls.
The top-priced bull, Lot 93, sold for $38,000 and was sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of Landfall Anguish R389.
Its TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values included +2.4 kilograms birth weight, +53kg 200-day weight, +99kg 400-day weight, +125kg 600-day weight, as well as +3.3 centimetres scrotal size, +12.4 square centimetres eye muscle area and +5.5 per cent intramuscular fat.
"He's just a bull that had plenty of carcase and the phenotype to go with it, he was structurally sound and he went to Benambra," Mr Archer said.
The second top-priced bull, Lot 9, Landfall Quartz T1458, sold for $36,000.
Nutrien Livestock Tasmania auctioneer Warren Johnston said the Landfall bulls had sold to South Australia, Victoria, NSW, King Island and Flinders Island, Tas.
He said the sale also had strong support from the local contingent.
"It's been a great day, to get that clearance rate and the average price it's been phenomenal really," he said.
"King Island and Flinders Island were very strong and bought a big number of bulls."
Tiree Trust, Flinders Island, were key volume buyers at the sale.
Tiree Trust manager Jim Conn said they produced a bulk commodity product in a breeding operation.
"We look for easy calving, moderate birth weights dependent on if I needed cow heifer bulls and high growth animals," he said.
"It's been a tough season, we're running out of grass and our biggest problem is water for our own operation."
Mr Conn said he wanted to thank the industry for its support, Landfall Angus for its high-quality lineup, and Nutrien Ag Solutions for facilitating the sale.
"I'd like to thank the industry for all its support, it's not just about the farmers but about the supporting industries that support agriculture," he said.
Mr Johnston said the widespread support at the sale, and its clearance rate, showed the confidence buyers' had in the Landfall genetics and program.
"Given the seasonal conditions here in Tasmania, we're probably sitting in a 100-year drought at the moment," Mr Johnston said.
"People keep coming to buy them and supporting the program."
