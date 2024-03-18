Stock & Land
Home/News

Landfall bulls travel 'far and wide' as dry conditions fail to deter buyers

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 19 2024 - 2:15pm, first published March 18 2024 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The top-priced bull, Lot 93, was sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of Landfall Anguish R389. Picture by AuctionsPlus
The top-priced bull, Lot 93, was sired by Te Mania Pheasantry P1479 and out of Landfall Anguish R389. Picture by AuctionsPlus

LANDFALL Angus has reached near-total clearance at its autumn sale, while Bass Strait islands continue to strongly support the genetics despite dry conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.