Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Margins are slim for lamb producers at the moment

By Leann Dax
March 20 2024 - 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul O'Sullivan, Knowsley, bought this pen of Merino ewes, 2020-drop, for $100 at Wycheproof. Picture by Alastair Dowie
Paul O'Sullivan, Knowsley, bought this pen of Merino ewes, 2020-drop, for $100 at Wycheproof. Picture by Alastair Dowie

It's been quite a rollercoaster ride for producers considering grain-assisted lambs, with many choosing to steer clear of this option.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.