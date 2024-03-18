Goulburn Valley orchards are ripe for the picking

A group of Goulburn Valley fruit growers have joined forces in a remarkable sale of their family orchards.
Jason Hellyer from Ray White says it is "one of Victoria's most significant orchard aggregation transactions in many years".
The suggested price guide for the entire portfolio is $25 million- $27.5 million.
Taking in a combined 354 hectares (875 acres), the portfolio of orchards delivers around 28,150 bins of premium quality pome and stone fruit annually, or more than 11 million kilograms of fruit.
Fruit grown on these five Shepparton district family farms is sent to domestic and international markets and include apples, pears, apricots, cherries and plums from more than 100,000 trees.
The orchards are located in the Shepparton East, Bunbartha, Orrvale, Merrigum, Nathalia and Kyabram districts.
The big sale includes a 5000 square metre warehouse with 4310 bin cool store capacity.
Together the orchards have 1811 megalitres of high and low security irrigation water shares.
Other infrastructure assets within the portfolio include a central storage, packaging and distribution hub located at Shepparton East.
The aggregation across 18 titles also includes a number of homes, shedding for orchard plant and equipment, undercover hardstands and numerous outbuildings.
Agents say water security and infrastructure "is excellent" across all orchards and is underpinned by both high and low water shares.
A substantial inventory of plant and equipment is available with the sale of the orchard portfolio and includes fruit bins, fruit graders and packaging equipment, along with general farm equipment, farm implements, machinery and more.
Also on offer is the Distribution IP, including well established and highly regarded premium grower branding and packaging.
Potential buyers can also negotiate for the ongoing day to day management of the orchards, storage and distribution hub with members of the aggregation portfolio.
Mr Hellyer said the purchase of the large scale Goulburn Valley orchard portfolio would elevate existing Australian growers to the next level.
It also provides new entrants to the Australian market with a significant turn-key orchard footprint within one of Australia's most prolific fruit and horticultural growing regions, he said.
"We're delighted to be representing a group of reputable Goulburn Valley orchardists with what is one of the largest orchard transactions in some time.
"Each orchard is of high-quality and has been producing and distributing high quality pome and stone fruit destined for national and international shelves for generations," Mr Hellyer said
Expressions of interest close on Tuesday, April 30.
For more information contact Jason Hellyer from Ray White on 0403 043571.
