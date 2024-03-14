Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Wattlewood Angus 'overwhelmed' by record price, average and clearance

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 14 2024 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wattlewood Angus stud owners Fiona and John Glover, Lang Lang, with the buyer of their top-priced bull, Tim Wilson, Labertouche, and the bull, Lot 10. Picture by Barry Murphy
Wattlewood Angus stud owners Fiona and John Glover, Lang Lang, with the buyer of their top-priced bull, Tim Wilson, Labertouche, and the bull, Lot 10. Picture by Barry Murphy

Wattlewood Angus stud principal Fiona Glover, Lang Lang, was "overwhelmed" by the interest in the stud's stock at its annual bull sale on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.