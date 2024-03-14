Wattlewood Angus 'overwhelmed' by record price, average and clearance

Wattlewood Angus stud principal Fiona Glover, Lang Lang, was "overwhelmed" by the interest in the stud's stock at its annual bull sale on Thursday evening.
The stud saw its highest price ever received for a bull, its best average and a total clearance.
"We're just overwhelmed with the interest and support from past breeders and the word of mouth for people coming to get a hold of our genetics," Ms Glover said.
"It's exciting."
The sale's top-priced bull, Lot 10, Wattlewood Top Gun T66, was bought by Tim Wilson, Labertouche, for a steady $16,000.
The October 2022-drop bull weighed 720 kilograms and was sired by Texas Iceman R725 and out of Wattlewood Ella L5.
The sale topper recorded TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of +10.6 square centimetres eye muscle area, birth weight of +1.1kg, 200-day weight of +47kg, 400-day weight of +88kg and a 600-day weight of +101kg.
The bull was also top of the Angus breed for rib and rump, +5.4kg and +8.8kg, respectively, and had a intra-muscular fat (IMF) of +4.2.
Mr Wilson, a buyer of Wattlewood bulls for 10 years, said his new bull had good eye muscle area and good intra-muscular fat.
"He has all of those traits and my herd could always do with a little extra fat which his type will deliver," he said.
"He stands out amongst the rest of the bulls.
"He's got a really good structure and that's obviously also important."
Mr Wilson said the bull would be joined with Angus heifers for his first couple of joinings.
"We run a spring and autumn herd so he'll get a couple of lots of heifers before he grows up a bit," he said.
He said the bull will be used to breed fat cattle.
Mr Wilson said the Wattlewood Angus bulls were always good quality cattle.
"Fiona has always been very good to me," he said.
The sale saw an average price of $7353, the top of $16,000 and a total clearance of the 28 bulls offered.
This bettered the 2023 average of $6423, top of $13,000 and a clearance of 25 from 26 bulls offered.
Ms Glover said she was "over the moon" with the stud's improved performance.
"It surpassed our past average," she said.
"We've been having an on-farm sale for the past three years and this has been our absolute best sale.
"It's our highest price bull and it's our highest price average so we're very happy."
The stud principal said she believed it was her interaction with the stud's clients that contributed to to the improved results.
"I try to listen to what they need in their genetics and what they want to achieve when they're breeding stock and what their farm's markets are," she said.
The Wattlewood logo was a 'W' with two ticks and Ms Glover said her cattle were "ticking all the boxes".
Elders Pakenham auctioneer Ryan Bajada said the sale saw a "phenomenal" result.
"Not a lot of programmes are achieving these results at the moment," he said.
"I think the Glover family was very sensible in the number of bulls they put forward.
"They've got a very good local clientele and it's starting to grow."
Mr Bajada said the bulls were "solid" and there was a "big focus on the quality".
"Their temperaments are very, very good and they're commercially relevant cattle," he said.
"They've got a nice maturity pattern and some finishing ability and doing ability, along with some nice calving data and good genetics."
Lyndall Barnes, Bales, was a first time buyer at the stud and took home Lot 19, Wattlewood Thriller T26, for $6500.
"I didn't want too big a bull," she said.
"We want to use him on our heifers so we bought a bull with half-Scottish bloodlines."
Ms Barnes said the bull will be put with Angus and Black Baldy heifers, from May.
"I did a physical inspection first and then I did my research afterwards," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.