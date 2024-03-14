Stock & Land
Home/Beef

New and interstate buyers head to Neerim South to purchase Angus bulls

Joely Mitchell
By Joely Mitchell
March 14 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bowman Angus stud principal Glenn Bowman, Neerim South, and Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock agent Darcy Loughridge with the top-priced bull. Picture by Joely Mitchell
Bowman Angus stud principal Glenn Bowman, Neerim South, and Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock agent Darcy Loughridge with the top-priced bull. Picture by Joely Mitchell

A STUD which aims to have the "most-profitable clients in the beef industry" has sold 55 bulls to local and interstate buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joely Mitchell

Joely Mitchell

Stock & Land editor

Joely started her career at Stock & Land as a cadet journalist in 2016. She is now the editor of the paper.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.