New and interstate buyers head to Neerim South to purchase Angus bulls

A STUD which aims to have the "most-profitable clients in the beef industry" has sold 55 bulls to local and interstate buyers.
Bowman Angus stud, Neerim South, sold 55 of 71 bulls at its on-property sale on Thursday, to a top price of $14,000 and average price of $7500.
At last year's sale, 61 of 71 bulls sold to $22,000 and averaged $7787.
The top-priced bull, Lot 4, Bowman Quarterback T9, was purchased by Melaleuca Pastoral, Ruby.
The July 2022-drop bull was sired by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and out of Bowman Champagne R171.
It recorded February 2024 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of +6.2 kilograms birth weight, +59kg 200-day weight, +106kg 400-day weight, +147kg 400-day weight, an eye muscle area (EMA) of +4.1 square centimetres and intramuscular fat (IMF) of +4.5 per cent.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock agent Matt Loughridge bought the bull, and one other, on behalf of Melaleuca Pastoral and said the bull had a good combination of figures and visual appeal.
"We picked him on his figures, he has a good EMA and IMF," Mr Loughridge said.
"And he's a bit of an eye catcher."
He said the operation purchased from the stud last year, too.
"They target the Greenham Never Ever Beef Program and sell feeder steers," he said.
"The two bulls they bought will go out pretty soon."
Lib and David Archer, Woodside, Cressy, Tas, made the journey across the Bass Strait to purchase four bulls for an average of $10,000.
Ms Archer said they had been buying from the stud for the last few years and they had "lasted the test of time".
"They're quiet bulls with good doing ability," she said.
"They're not stuffed up or filled up on grain either so they grow out well."
She said they normally bought a couple of bulls but had a bigger order this year as they had "a few older ones go out the door".
She said it was a worthwhile journey to Victoria to be able to see the bulls in person.
"I look at the figures and my husband looks at the physical side," he said.
Bowman Angus stud principal Glenn Bowman said he was proud of the "magnificent line up" of bulls offered at the sale.
Mr Bowman said the theme of this year's sale was "by cattlemen for cattlemen".
"We've been breeding cattle for many generations and we know what works," he said.
"That, combined with our science-based approach through modern technology, have delivered what we believe are some of the best genetics available in the country."
He said he didn't expect a "record-breaking" result this year given the current environment, but it was pleasing to record a similar average to last year.
"This is only our fifth sale so we're still getting them out there," he said.
"It's been pleasing to see our clients getting outstanding results from our bulls."
Elders Victoria and Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne said while buyers were selective in their purchases, there were positives to take out of the sale.
"There wasn't much difference in average from last year and it was good to see plenty of return buyers as well as some new buyers make some purchases," he said.
"The bulls are good, even and grassfed and the stud is very disciplined in how they present their bulls year after year."
