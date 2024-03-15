Unwind on this secluded farm in Victoria's High Country

You'll need to have a head for heights to buy this ultra-private little farm in Victoria's High Country.
With views across to the Mitta Mitta River and the giant Dartmouth Dam, there's few lifestyle properties as secluded as this.
The Dartmouth farm takes in 130 hectares (321 acres) of mostly cleared country perched high above the state's biggest dam in the Australian Alps.
Privacy is guaranteed for a buyer willing to pay $1.2 million to share their picturesque block with some cattle, and even some deer.
To reach any civilisation is a windy drive south about 24km to Benambra on the shore of Lake Omeo, which is unusual in itself.
Despite its own mountain isolation, Benambra (population 173) was one the first European settlements in the state. Omeo would likely be the place for the bigger shop, about 40km away.
Agents from Bill Wyndham and Co said the property "offers a genuine escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life".
The vendor is currently running about 25 cattle and calves plus about 20 fallow deer.
Your castle in the wilderness is a one bedroom, one bathroom home with open plan living and dining along with a separate one bedroom bungalow for guests.
Farm improvements include a large seven-bay shed with one enclosed bay, machinery shed plus separate hay shed.
Completely off-grid, the property is powered by a 9kW battery system (20 panels) and an 11kva generator.
Water is guaranteed with multiple water tanks that hold up to 80,000 litres in total plus a further nine dams for livestock.
Dartmouth is a bit of a hike downhill with the bucket, although its holds the Murray Darling Basin's drought reserve with 3856 gigalitres.
Average annual rainfall is up around 700mm and it can get quite cold without snowing too often, down to maximums of 10 degrees in winter.
The property also a well-established orchard with more than 25 fruit trees, a small hot house plus 4.5ha of pine plantation which is almost ready for harvest.
For more information contact the agents from Bill Wyndham and Co - Michael Capes on 0418 514 258 or Estella Ganci on 0456 543 564.
