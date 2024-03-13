Stock & Land
Home/Beef

A phone bidder at Rosewhite will take home a top Alpine Angus bull

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated March 13 2024 - 6:51pm, first published 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpine Angus stud principal Jim Delany, Rosewhite, Nutrien Ivone Agencies livestock manager Dan Ivone, and auctioneer Peter Godbolt. Picture supplied by Justin Conlan
Alpine Angus stud principal Jim Delany, Rosewhite, Nutrien Ivone Agencies livestock manager Dan Ivone, and auctioneer Peter Godbolt. Picture supplied by Justin Conlan

A newborn baby may have stopped a NSW bidding couple from attending the Alpine Angus sale in person, but it failed to stop them from securing the top-priced bull.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.