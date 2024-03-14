Pretty as a picture grazing in the Upper Murray goes to auction

An online auction will be held for 88 pretty hectares of productive grazing country in the Upper Murray region not far from Lake Hume.
O'Reillys at Bullioh offers ample grazing opportunities in high rainfall country across 88ha (217 acres).
No price has been suggested for the offer.
Permanent water from Dry Forest Creek runs through the property.
Agents from Ray White Rural say the fertile country has been well maintained and cared for with a fertiliser and weed management history.
The property includes a functional set of steel cattle yards.
Agents have also talked up its lifestyle appeal.
It is located on a well-maintained road, and offers easy access to nearby towns and amenities while still providing a sense of seclusion and privacy.
The property is about 10km to Tallangatta and 50km to Wodonga.
The online auction will be held through Ray White on Friday, April 12 at 3pm.
For more information contact James Brown from Ray White Rural on 0419 333295.
