Growers group says supermarkets' 'abuse of power' forces farmers' hands

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
March 12 2024 - 7:00am
The Senate Select Committee has a public hearing at Tullamarine today, and will hear from groups including the National Farmers Federation (NFF), AUSVEG, and Fruit Growers Victoria.
The Senate Select Committee has a public hearing at Tullamarine today, and will hear from groups including the National Farmers Federation (NFF), AUSVEG, and Fruit Growers Victoria.

Fruit Growers' Victoria are part of nine groups to present for the supermarket prices inquiry, and claim an "abuse of power" is causing farmers to sell below cost of production.

