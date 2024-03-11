Country Education Foundation to hold 'Boot Bash' fundraiser on Friday

The Country Education Foundation (CEF) of Australia is holding its nationwide 'Boot Bash' campaign this Friday, March 15.
The event was aimed at fundraising for rural school goers to support their education journey, in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
Friday's event will be the first time the CEF has organised a campaign of this kind.
CEF has asked farmers and rural dwellers across Victoria to organise their own Boot Bash events on Friday, such as coffee mornings, bake sales or barbecues.
At each of the events, the foundation has asked organisers and attendees to wear their favourite boots, in a show of support for the fundraising efforts.
The CEF hoped that farmers would get their "crew laced up" for the event.
CEF chief executive Wendy Mason said Friday's event was beginning to take shape.
"The Boot Bash will provide us with a great opportunity to get entire communities behind this amazing cause," she said.
She said the campaign was aimed at raising funds for "rural and regional students in their aspirations".
"We want to provide much needed financial relief in the face of the cost of living crisis," she said.
CEF was a national foundation that incorporated a network of 46 local CEF foundations across regional and rural Australia.
These foundations supported youth aged 16-25 to access post-school education and employment through grants and scholarships.
Last year, CEF supported eight students from regional and rural Victoria via its local foundation in Warracknabeal.
Funds raised on Friday will help the foundation kick ahead with its work for 2024 and provide additional direct financial support to students.
"The Boot Bash is a fun and creative way for anyone, any workplace or any other group to get behind us and raise awareness of the critical work we do and to ensure students get the support they need to undertake further education," Ms Mason said.
Ms Mason said Victorians should post photos on social media using the hashtags #CEFBootBash and #kickingitforeducationequality
Those who can should host a Boot Bash fundraising event, such as a morning tea or 'wear your boots to work' day and encourage gold coin donations.
Local schools, universities and workplaces were also asked to get involved and to host a Boot Bash event.
For more information about the fundraising campaign, readers can visiting the Boot Bash landing page, here.
