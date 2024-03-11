High Country cattle station on the market for above $7m

A High Country station with choice alluvial flats has been listed for sale between Lake Eildon and Mansfield.
A farming family is selling Ancona Station after 40 years of ownership.
Agents say the 532 hectare (1314 acre) property is expected to sell for more than $7 million, or more than $5327 per acre.
Average annual rainfall in the district is around 720mm.
Located around 160km from Melbourne, around 30km west of Mansfield and 11km to Bonnie Doon on Lake Eildon, the agents from CBRE say the property has a current carrying capacity of 400 breeding cows.
It holds stock and domestic water licences as well as 36 catchment stock dams.
Offered for the first time since 1982, the land has two homes - a four-bedroom homestead and a three-bedroom managers home.
Agents say the station includes fertile alluvial creek flats and undulating grazing pastures.
A stock and domestic water licence is sourced from a popular trout fishery of Brankeet Creek, with added water security from those catchment dams.
Agents say Ancona Station is ideally suited to an intensive livestock venture.
They say it has the ability to improve on production, making it an ideal acquisition for established graziers and rural lifestyle property investors.
"In addition to its prime location and fertile land, Ancona Station comes complete with essential infrastructure to support a scalable farming operation," agents say.
Other farm improvements include machinery shedding, sheep and cattle yards and shearing facilities.
The expressions of interest campaign closes on April 24.
"This property stands as a testament to the beauty and agricultural potential of the region," CBRE agent Matt Childs said.
"The scale, location and infrastructure make it an ideal investment for existing graziers wanting to expand and take advantage of the higher rainfall."
For more information contact Mr Childs on 0418 512494.
