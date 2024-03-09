Stock & Land
Water skiier dies during race on Vic-NSW border

By Melissa Meehan
March 10 2024 - 8:29am
A water skiier had died while racing in the Euston Robinvale 80 race on the Murray River. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
A competitive water skiier has died during a race on the Murray River near the border between NSW and Victoria.

