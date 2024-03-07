Murdeduke attributes bull sale success to the quality of Australian genetics

There was barely a spare seat in the shearing shed as Murdeduke Angus offered an even draft of 97 18-month-old bulls on Thursday.
The Winchelsea stud sold 89 of its 97 bulls to a top price of $18,000 and an average price of $9280.
And it was a nearby operator - Andrew Stoney, Ellingerin Pastoral Co, Inverleigh - that snapped up the top-priced bull.
The top lot was Lot 3 in the catalogue, Murdeduke Rocket Man T091, a July 2022-drop bull that was sired by Millah Murrah Rocket Man R38 and out of Murdeduke Jedda P480.
It recorded February 2024 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +5.2 kilograms birth weight, +70kg 200-day weight, +133kg 400-day weight, +166kg 600-day weight, an eye muscle area (EMA) of +5.8 square centimetres and intramuscular fat (IMF) of +1.6 per cent.
Mr Stoney said the structural correctness of the bull, particularly given his weight and age, was impressive.
"He's got good weight for age and is backed up by good growth and carcase EBVs," he said.
He said he planned to join the bull to a select group of females on August 20 for a June 1 calving.
He said he would most likely collect semen from the bull too for artificial insemination.
Mr Stoney also bought a second bull, Lot 33, Murdeduke New Ground T289, for $11,000.
Murdeduke stud manager Simon Falkiner said the top-priced bull was the first of their long-awaited Rocket Man sons to be offered.
"Rocket Man epitomises the modern Angus, providing calving ease, growth, fertility and great carcase merit," Mr Wilson said.
"The top bull is a true curve bender, being moderate for birth weight whilst giving a lift in growth.
"He has exceptional raw data being the heaviest bull in the catalogue (890kg)."
He said it was pleasing to have got to the stage where they had been "going at it for a while now" and the "selection pressure was paying off".
"We're really proud of the evenness of the draft and the genetics on offer," he said.
He said it was great to see the strong support from plenty of return clients, some new faces and interstate buyers from NSW and South Australia, as well.
"We're starting to attract people from further afield, which shows the growth in our program," he said.
"The highlight for us this year has been the reliance on Australian genetics, there's a really-strong group of Australian sires in the Angus breed at the moment performing well which was shown in our result today."
Elders Victoria and Riverina stud stock manager Ross Milne said the top bull had calving ease, high growth and a "tonne of muscle and weight".
Mr Milne said the sale recorded a "solid" average on an "even line up of bulls".
Dunkeld Pastoral Company, Dunkeld, put together the biggest draft of the day, taking home 10 bulls for a $10,700 average.
The operation's top purchase was Lot 18 for $14,000.
That bull was by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and out of Murdeduke Jedda P364.
The July 2022-drop bull's EBVs included +0.4kg birth weight, +48kg 200-day weight, +85kg 400-day weight, +117kg 600-day weight, an EMA of +1.1sqcm and IMF of +5.9pc.
Dunkeld Pastoral Company farm manager Derek Prentice said the operation had been buying Murdeduke bulls for the last four years.
"They've got a good combination of temperament, calving ease, 400 and 600-day weights and gestation length," Mr Prentice said.
"We usually look through the catalogue and pick our favourites, then come and see them in person to pick the ones we want to buy.
"We're looking to bring more uniformity into our herd."
He said they typically bought 16-19 bulls a year for their operation of 2500 breeders, and would return to purchase more at Murdeduke's spring sale later this year.
