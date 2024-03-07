Power line meetings thrown into turmoil at the last minute

Long scheduled public meetings between landowners and power line planners were thrown into turmoil at the last minute.
It is the latest community upset over the controversial VNI West project.
The meetings were still held at Tragowel (near Kerang) and St Arnaud despite the late withdrawal of the power line proponents.
The VNI West project aims to build a new high voltage transmission line between Victoria and NSW mostly across the west and north of the state to connect renewable energy generators like wind and solar.
Transmission Company Victoria is finalising the route for VNI West after being created by the Australian Energy Market Operator.
Mallee MP Anne Webster organised the meetings to bring together TCV, AEMO and community members at meetings at Tragowel scheduled for 11am and St Arnaud for 2.15pm today.
Dr Webster said she only learned indirectly at 10.48pm on Wednesday that TCV and AEMO would not be turning up.
This is despite a media release being issued by TCV yesterday (Wednesday) saying it welcomed the opportunity to speak to community members at the meetings.
"Executives from AEMO and TCV project director Sam Magee will join the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner Andrew Dyer and Mallee MP Dr Anne Webster at the meetings to listen to the community and respond to questions," TCV's media statement read.
"Consultation is ongoing and an important part of the process as we plan for VNI West.
"Feedback from local landholders and the community has played a pivotal role as we seek to identify the best location for the transmission lines.
"We recognise that VNI West has created uncertainty in communities and has been stressful for many people."
Dr Webster said in her media release this morning she was "disgusted" with the treatment of "farmers in the firing line".
"Farmers and community members have set aside time in their day to get to these meetings to share personal, heartfelt stories and TCV do not even have the guts to tell me directly they now won't be attending.
"They think they can shaft regional communities to railroad VNI West through, I tell you this morning, they can think again."
In contrast, TCV's statement this morning (Thursday) said AEMO and TCV accepted an invitation to join two round table meetings with landholders in Tragowel and St Arnaud on March 7.
"The proposed meetings were initiated by the federal member for Mallee, and were to provide an opportunity for landholders to discuss concerns with the VNI-West transmission project, focusing on TCV's community and landholder engagement," TCV said.
"The two meetings were to be hosted by the federal member, with up to 20 invitees at each meeting, so that everyone had an opportunity to speak and about their concerns and experiences.
"Executives from TCV and AEMO, along with the Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner were scheduled to attend - with the meetings providing an opportunity to directly discuss landholder concerns in a round table format and agree on actions to resolve matters.
"On March 5 , Dr Webster issued a media release, advertising the times and locations of the meetings, describing the proposed meetings as 'Town Hall Meetings', instead of the agreed round table format.
"The Australian Energy Infrastructure Commissioner suggested that a townhall format would not be effective for the agreed agenda and discussion and would likely be unproductive for the participants.
"In consultation with the commissioner, AEMO and TCV have decided to postpone the two proposed meetings.
"TCV will make arrangements to meet landholders and local community members in coming weeks, consistent with our ongoing community consultation program."
