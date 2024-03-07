Angus cattle pass 390c/kg at Sale as South Gippslanders underpin March market

Annual consignments of autumn 2023-drop steers headlined one of the biggest cattle markets at Sale in the last 12 months as vendor-breed steers nudged 400 cents a kilogram.
Agents yarded 1300 cattle at the Gippsland Regional Livestock Exchange for the March monthly store sale on Thursday in a sale dominated by Gippsland bullock fatteners.
"Vendors did a tremendous job presenting these cattle the way they did," Nutrien Greenwood director Ben Greenwood, Sale, said.
"We were expecting the sale to be a little easier because of the dry conditions and a lot of cattle on the market with the Mountain Calf Sales
"Predominantly South Gippsland buyers bought the bulk of cattle along with the odd local grazier who bought cattle to put back in the paddock."
Among the major buyers was Eddie Hams, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, who bought 180 mixed-sex cattle ranging 10-18 months for several buyers in his local district.
Bullock fattener Ken Boulton, Obenvale, Stradbroke, bought 50 Angus steers, while Rodney Perkins, Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock, Sale, bought 95 Angus steers, 349-534kg, for bullock fatteners at Pearsondale, Dutson and Rosedale.
A highlight of the sale was S Brooker, Willung, who sold 27 Angus steers, 10-12 months, 455kg, for $1520 or 334c/kg, and 14 steers, 408kg, for $1310 or 321c/kg.
"Those cattle had exceptional weight for age at only 10 to 12 months and to have 455 kilograms was amazing to see," Mr Greenwood said.
The same vendor sold 24 heifers, 389kg, for $1070 or 275c/kg.
The sale started with a pen of nine Angus and Black Baldy steers consigned by MD & M Killeen, Bushy Park, 16-18 months, 500kg, which made $1540 or 308c/kg, knocked down to a bullock fattener at Pearsondale.
AT Bowman, Winnindoo, sold five Angus and Black Baldy steers, 16-18 months, 500kg, for $1410 or 282c/kg to a buyer via Wellington Livestock, plus 15 steers, 375kg, for $1000 or 265c/kg.
The same vendor sold five Angus heifers, 478kg, for $1150 or 240c/kg to Dalrose Livestock, Maffra.
Noel Atherstone sold nine Angus steers, 571kg, for $160 or 273c/kg to bullock fatteners and daughter and father Chloe Lambourn, Stratford, and Barry Hollonds, Sale, and 18 steers, 423kg, for $1400 or 330c/kg.
R Saunders sold seven Angus steers, 534kg, for $1420 or 265c/kg to a bullock fattener at Dutson.
B & A Ross, Stockdale, sold 15 Angus steers, 16-18 months, 411kg, for $1420 or 345c/kg, 13 asteers, 375kg, for $1190 or 317c/kg, and seven steers, 346kg, for 274c/kg.
Stony Creek Dawson, Dawson, sold 65 Angus steers and 25 heifers, including 20 steers, 9-10 months, 354kg, for $1390 or 392c/kg, and 24 steers, 331kg, for $1300 or 392c/kg.
Both pens were bought by a bullock finisher at Hazelwood.
Stony Creek Dawson also sold 16 heifers, 298kg, for $860 or 268c/kg, and 10 heifers, 276kg, for $860 or 311c/kg, with both pens knocked down to a buyer at Leongatha.
RE Newnham, Longford, sold 15 Angus steers, 8-10 months, 407kg, for $1210 or 297c/kg, and 14 steers, 390kg, for $1170 or 300c/kg, to a bullock fattener at Pakenham by Dan Cameron, SEJ Pakenham.
The same vendors sold 17 Angus and Black Baldy heifers, 382kg, for $910 or 238c/kg.
Hopfields, Duston, sold 12 steers, 373kg, for $1150 or 308c/kg.
Leawood Angus, Flynn, sold 38 Angus steers, 10 months, including 19 steers, 401kg, for $1410 or 351c/kg, and 19 steers, 375kg, for $1300 or 346c/kg.
D Willox, Wauk Wauk, Briagolong, sold 15 Angus steers, 10 months, 361kg, for $1200 or 332c/kg, and eight steers, 291kg, for $760 or 261c/kg, plus 18 heifers, 290kg, for $750 or 258c/kg.
Blackmagic, Munro, sold 18 Angus steers, 10-12 months, 349kg, for $1210 or 346c/kg, and 15 Angus steers, 341kg, for $1070 or 313c/kg.
C & J Pennycuick, Munro, sold 21 Angus steers, 341kg, for $1100 or 322c/kg.
Kilbirne sold 15 Angus steers, 383kg, for $980 or 255c/kg, and 18 heifers, 374kg, for $770 or 205c/kg.
G & S Mowat, Gormandale, sold 12 Black Baldy steers, 372kg, for $950 or 255c/kg.
LT & CR Pastoral, Bundalaguah, sold 16 Hereford steers, 348kg, for $860 or 247c/kg, and 10 steers, 327kg, for $800 or 244c/kg.
Ryslea Lodge, Glengarry North, sold 10 steers, 346kg, for $1010 or 291c/kg, and 10 steers, 326kg, for $900 or 276c/kg.
Willunga Park sold 11 Black Baldy heifers, 428kg, for $980 or 228c/kg.
D French sold 14 heifers, 373kg, for (20 or 246c/kg.
D & M Lonsdale sold six heifers, 387kg, for $900 or 232c/kg.
