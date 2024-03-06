Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Top-priced Te Mania Angus bull heads to Yea following strong clearance

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 6 2024 - 5:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Te Mania Angus stud co-directors Tom Gubbins and Hamish McFarlane, Hexham, with farm manager Sam Reid, Hexham and their top-priced bull. Picture by Barry Murphy
Te Mania Angus stud co-directors Tom Gubbins and Hamish McFarlane, Hexham, with farm manager Sam Reid, Hexham and their top-priced bull. Picture by Barry Murphy

The top-priced Te Mania Angus bull has headed to the Murrindi Station, Yea, following a strong clearance at Wednesday's stud sale at Hexham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.