Frank and Dawn Boulton feature as one of the biggest vendors at Omeo's iconic sale

One of Gippsland's largest cattle breeders says "a lot of effort and hard work" is the secret to her family's success after they sold 500 Angus and Black Baldy calves at Omeo's Mountain Calf Sale.
Dawn and Frank Boulton trade as Dawn-Raine Pty Ltd and sold 250 Angus steers and 250 heifers at the black cattle sale on Tuesday, with steers aged 10-12 months fetching a top price of $1570 a head.
The cattle were trucked to Omeo from the family's properties at Wulgulmerang and Gelantipy.
"We got married in 1966 and we've been farming ever since," Mrs Boulton said.
"The heifers come from Wulgulmerang Station and the steers all go to Gelantipy Station.
"We used to send all our cattle to the sales at Gelantipy - they were just over the road from us - but when they closed down [Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager] Morgan Davies approached us to bring the cattle here."
The Boultons are among the largest private property owners in Gippsland and run a beef herd of 1000-2000 female breeders.
Their portfolio includes a 400-head dairy operation at Sale.
"The result is up on last year but probably not as good as other years," Mrs Boulton said.
"Cattle are on the rise now, prices are going up and that's because of the great season we've had."
The Boulton's steer consignment included 25 Angus steers which made $1470, 50 steers for $1400 and 27 for $1270, followed by 34 Black Baldy steers at $1540 and 62 steers at $1460.
Their heifers, bought mostly by a Colac-based feedlotter, sold to a top price of $1080.
"We only sell so many of our calves, the rest we grow into bullocks and sell them that way through the fat market," Mrs Boulton said.
"Our son [Steven Boulton] has Wellington Livestock and we sell quite a lot through him and to Greenhams.
"We have some of these older cattle, some fatter heifers and steers, going to Coles next week that didn't come here."
Elders north-east area livestock manager Matt Tinkler, Albury, NSW, said prices were generally above expectations on day one of the iconic sales.
"The cattle that were 370kg and above sold above expectations," he said.
"We saw plenty of the feeder cattle making 350-360 cents a kilogram, and maybe even a bit more on the Hereford cattle, which pushed close to 380-390c/kg with good support from buyers north and south."
An injection of interest from buyers north of the Murray River was more noticeable compared to previous years, agents said, and was driven by the prediction of dry conditions in the north.
"Many people in NSW destocked and sold their calves and cows on the back of the El Nino, and now supplies are hard to find and that's why we're seeing more NSW buyers at these sales," Mr Tinkler said.
He said prices at the Mountain Calf Sales were similar to those reported in the January weaner sales.
"The whole market is experiencing a bit of a flucatation at the moment with cows and prime cattle 20-30c/kg cheaper in one market, and 20-30c/kg dearer in another market," he said.
"There's a level of confidence, but by the same token because of these fluctuations, there's a reservation from buyers like restockers."
Gippsland buyer Graham Osborne, Officer, bought more than 400 Angus, Hereford and Angus/Hereford-cross steers for his South Gippsland bullock fattening operation on day one of the sales.
He said weaner prices were comparable to recent sales at Pakenham, Leongatha and Bairnsdale.
"Most of our steers ranged from $1450-$1500, we had the odd pen up to $1600, but to stay with the weight and the quality we didn't come much under those prices," Mr Osborne said.
Mr Osborne has bought cattle from the high country sales for more than two decades, and said sales like Hinnomunjie, Omeo and Benambra were attractive for graziers in Gippsland for a number of reasons.
"We can get the volume of cattle we want that are not too far from home, so there's not much cost in terms of freight," he said.
"We also come here for the quality of cattle because we know they do the job we want every year."
