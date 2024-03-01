Kyneton cattle head interstate as grown steers pass $1800 a head

Cattle sold at Kyneton will travel as far as Coonamble, NSW, and Dubbo, NSW, after agents yarded more than 900 cattle for the monthly store sale.
Buyers from across Victoria including Ballarat, Bendigo, Leongatha, Wangaratta and Yea and interstate clients from Albury, NSW, and Dubbo, NSW, descended on the saleyard.
Agents said grown steers sold to a top price of $1830 a head, while weaner steers peaked at $1360.
Heifers sold to a top price of $1300, while weaner heifers made $1120 and cows with calves at foot sold between $1450-$1800 a unit.
A quality pen of Angus pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers consigned by McCabe Nominees sold for $1760.
Nutrien Kyneton auctioneer Kieran McGrath said an exporter and three processors competed on suitable pens.
"The sale was fully firm on recent major Victorian sales with a couple of quality lines of featured steers selling at dearer rates," he said.
"Steers traded from between $680-$1830 290-380 cents a kilogram.
"Heifers traded between $580-$1300 or 250-309c/kg."
D & S Anderson sold 39 Angus steers weighing between 451-506 kg for $1580-$1680.
Mingela Pastoral Co sold 54 Angus steers weighing between 375-500kg for $1380-$1440.
S Cooper sold a pen of Angus-cross steers for $1830, while B Gray sold a pen of Murray Grey steers for $1670.
D&L Schooling sold Angus steers for $1560, D Garner sold Angus steers for $1580, B Hogan sold Angus steers for 1580, and K Douglas sold Angus steers for $1400.
In other sales, Riverina Farms sold Angus steers for $1360, H Bourke sold Angus steers for $1360, P Newell sold Angus steers for $1260, and DK & HA Trading sold Angus steers at $1250.
Rockhouse sold Murray Grey steers for $1000, and S&E Twoomey sold Angus-cross steers for $1010.
R Stin sold Angus-cross cows with calves at foot for $1800, while R Hargreaves sold Angus-cross cows with calves at foot for $1600.
Davis Pastoral sold Angus heifers for $1300, while Barondem Past sold Angus heifers for $1230.
T Walsh sold Angus heifers for $1150, Cardillo sold Poll Hereford heifers for $1020, Riverina Farms sold Angus heifers for $1020, and Mingela Pastoral sold Angus heifers for $1020.
