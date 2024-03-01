Stock & Land
Kyneton cattle head interstate as grown steers pass $1800 a head

March 1 2024 - 11:23am
Agents yarded 1000 cattle at Kyneton's February store sale. File picture
Cattle sold at Kyneton will travel as far as Coonamble, NSW, and Dubbo, NSW, after agents yarded more than 900 cattle for the monthly store sale.

