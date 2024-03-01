Grazed for almost a century, this coastal block is poised for development

A little farm block overlooking the Bass Strait near Portland has subdivision potential.
Offered for sale for the first time in almost a century, Surreyview South on the Princes Highway at Narrawong includes 23 hectares (56 acres).
Agents from Charles Stewart suggest a potential buyer could farm the block, build on it or split into smaller lots.
No price has been offered for the sale of the sea-side block which is located 15km east of Portland and walking distance to Narrawong Village.
With high profile Princes Highway access and a coastal reserve frontage, with council approval the suggested building sites offer panoramic ocean and Portland views with Mount Clay vistas.
Surreyview South is said to have healthy, fertile limestone soils fenced into four paddocks with a central laneway system.
Perennial pastures include lucerne and other grasses.
Stock water is supplied by a windmill on a shallow bore with excellent water quality.
Agents said stock holding yards on the property "could easily be converted to cattleyards".
"The property is suited to cattle and a myriad of other boutique agricultural pursuits," agents said.
The block is zoned rural/residential with the opportunity to subdivide the block into smaller lots with the permission of the local council.
The property is for sale by expressions of interest closing Thursday, April 11.
For more information contact the agent from Charles Stewart - Nick Adamson 0418 571589.
