Yea's biggest March cattle buyers include commission buyers, South Gippslanders

Two major commission buyers and two South Gippsland stock agents swooped in to buy a bulk of the cattle at Yea's March store sale.
Agents yarded 2650 steers and heifers on Friday where commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, and Campbell Ross, Melbourne, were among the largest purchasers of cattle.
Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan said the yards were at "dead-set capacity".
"There was a good run of Angus feeder steers weighing 400 kilograms and more and you needed 320-330 cents a kilogram on the heavier end," he said.
"Once you got into the weaners, the absolute A-grade weaners made between 340-380c/kg and then when you got onto the odds and ends they were 280-330c/kg for cattle weighing 280-350kg."
Angus feeder heifers weighing more than 350kg ranged on average from 270-300c/kg.
"We topped the cows and calves at $2325 a unit for five Angus cows with calves at foot on behalf of Woolshed Creek from Yea," Mr Quinlan said.
"Most of the cows and calves made between $1500-$2000 and there were 70-80 outfits here.
"There was a run of early preg-tested cattle, one to five months in calf, from a place at Murrindindi which made $850-$1150 and there was nearly 100 of those."
Nutrien Yea livestock manager Chris Pollard said the bulk of the cattle went to four major buyers.
"Duncan Brown and Campbell Ross were both very strong, along with Eddie Hams from Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock and Michael Foote from Elders Leongatha and Korumburra," he said.
"We had 1650 of the cattle in the sale and those cattle were split across 100 vendors so there were not really any big lines."
Mr Brown said he bought 460 mixed-sex cattle, including heifers for a backgrounding operation Trangie, NSW, along with steers to go to Coonamble, NSW, and Yarrawonga.
Mr Foote bought about 60 Angus bullocks for two fattening operations in South Gippsland, including 30 steers for Poowong grazier Jim Watson.
Mr Hams bought 220 cattle for several bullock fatteners in Leongatha, Korumburra and Buffalo.
Ardna Investments, Murrindindi, sold 13 Angus steers, two years, 591kg, for $2000 or 338c/kg to Elders Leongatha and Korumburra.
F & L Lyons, Yarra Valley, sold 15 Angus steers, two years, 586kg, for $1960 or 334c/kg to Elders Leongatha and Korumburra
RF Mold, Yea, sold 14 Angus steers, 510kg, for $1730 or 339c/kg to Nutrien SGL.
J & L Bickley, Goornong, sold 31 Angus steer weaners, 9-11 months, 387kg, for $1410 or 364c/kg to Corcoran Park Wangaratta.
G & C Zoch, Kilmore, sold 13 Angus steers, 391kg, for $1370 or 350c/kg to a local grazier.
Villa Brae Pastoral, Creightons Creek, sold 65 Angus steers, 12 months, including 15 steers, 393kg, for $1380 or 351c/kg, and 19 steers, 323kg, for $1330 or 411c/kg.
In the heifers, J & C Ingram sold 20 Angus heifers, 444kg, for $1310 or 295c/kg.
Villa Brae Pastoral sold 11 Angus heifers, 395kg, for $1220 or 308c/kg, and 22 heifers, 303kg, for $890 or 293c/kg.
J & L Bickley sold 30 Angus heifers, 371kg, for $1160 or 312c/kg.
KP Ryan, Pyalong, sold 23 Angus heifers, 354kg, for $1100 or 310c/kg.
T Viney, Kilmore, sold 18 Angus heifers, 363kg, for $1080 or 297c/kg.
