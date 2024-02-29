In pictures: cattle killed and farmland decimated in Raglan bushfires

Farmers in Raglan are accessing the damage caused by a week of bushfires as the ash starts to settle.
Raglan regenerative farmers Alex Corona and Kali Thomas lost several cattle, over 5000 native trees, their vegetable gardens, sheds and 8 kilometres of fencing in the flames.
Overall, they estimate the fire caused $80,000 worth of damage on their farm.
They evacuated their home last Thursday in less than an hour and were left with no option but to leave the cattle gates open and hope for the best.
Upon their return, they discovered two cattle had succumbed to the heat and smoke, another two with injuries requiring euthanasia, one missing and several more with severe burns.
Some ninety per cent of the pasture on the 39 hectare property had been burned, leaving little fodder for the remaining animals.
In an interview with Stock & Land as they discovered the full extent of the damage on their property, the couple described their ordeal and the mountain to climb ahead for them to rebuild their operation.
They said the fire started Thursday morning on the other side of the hill adjoining their land and by midday, they had been told to evacuate.
"We opened the gates for the cattle so they could go anywhere they wanted," Ms Thomas said.
"We took our laptops, the dog and the cat."
Mr Corona said the fire had swept across their farm within 30 minutes of their evacuation.
"The embers were already falling," he said.
"We spent about two hours in Beaufort trying to figure out what was happening and then we had to leave Beaufort because fires were starting there and we had to go to Ballarat."
Allowed to return to the farm on Friday, it was the state of their cattle that really "traumatised" the farmers.
"The first day was horrible when we first saw the destruction," Mr Corona said.
"The worst part was seeing the cows completely burnt, laying down and thinking 'that cow is dead' but it's not.
"The amount of pain they were going through, watching that was very, very hard.
"On Friday, there was still fire everywhere so we've just been putting it out since then."
Ms Thomas said the cattle have been out of sorts since and acting strangely.
One heifer was missing for a number of days but was since found.
The heifer had severe burns on her legs and the couple were keeping the animal fed and watered as it began to recover.
"We lost all the irrigation pipes so we can't even provide water to them," Mr Corona said.
"We're looking at getting them onto other land which hasn't been burnt."
The farmers also lost 100 apple trees, of 16 different varieties, and a number of bee hives.
Their property, which they have developed since 2015, was planted with over 5000 native trees.
The destruction of these trees, and the loss of the wildlife which had integrated into their farm, was another major blow.
The Raglan farmers said their farm might never be the same.
However, they said the community effort to support those affected by the bushfires had been brilliant.
"We had different people come on different days to deliver big round bales for the cattle," Ms Thomas said.
"Four different donations from neighbours and people we didn't even know, farmers south of Beaufort who hadn't been affected."
Mr Corona said they have applied for the support offered by the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) and Rural Aid.
"Most people don't have grass any more so in the short term, we just need help feeding the cows," he said.
"Rebuilding fences and all that is going to be a big job."
Despite the fire's destruction on their farm, Ms Thomas said the couple were very lucky and remained optimistic.
She said they thought they would lose their newly built home and was grateful to the County Fire Authority (CFA) for ensuring it was saved.
Both Mr Corona and Ms Thomas called for support for the farming communities affected by recent bushfires, not just now but in the months ahead as well.
