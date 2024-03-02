Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

High rainfall underpins larger scale grazing opportunity in South Gippsland

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 3 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

A high rainfall grazing property in South Gippsland is on the market for $4.7 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.