High rainfall underpins larger scale grazing opportunity in South Gippsland

A high rainfall grazing property in South Gippsland is on the market for $4.7 million.
On the market for the first time in 40 years, Canavans Run at Mount Eccles takes in 258 hectares (636 acres) across six titles.
At the suggested price, the farm located between Mirboo North and Korumburra is valued at around $7390 per acre.
Mount Eccles is itself not to be confused with the long dormant volcano near Macarthur in the west, but is a well forested area about 300 metres above sea level known for the quality of its farming country.
Annual average rainfall is just over 1000mm and Leongatha is about 17km from the farm land and Warragul is 36km away.
Travel time to Melbourne is estimated to be two hours.
The area also has a rich history - the Mount Eccles Mechanical Institute was established in 1905 and is still serving the local community.
Elders Real Estate agents say the sale offers buyers a larger scale grazing property in a prized high rainfall district suitable for cattle and sheep fattening and breeding.
"Canavans Run combines productivity at a more viable commercial investment," the agents said.
The farm offers heavy carrying country with a combination of both grey and red soils.
Along with the reliable rainfall, water security is provided via dams, permanent springs and creeks.
Other improvements include a renovated three-bedroom, two bathroom home "in excellent condition".
Agents say the property has an additional home site offering stunning panoramic views
They say there is ample shedding for machinery, hay and storage.
The property also has a two-stand shearing shed.
Horses are catered for as well with two stables and a sand based arena.
A private quarry has been used for maintaining and constructing tracks.
The farm is fenced into 17 main paddocks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.