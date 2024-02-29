Banquet Angus just broke the record for the most-expensive Victorian bull

Banquet Angus just broke the record for the highest-priced bull ever sold at a Victorian auction.
The Mortlake stud sold a bull for $230,000 at its on-property bull sale on Thursday, beating the previous record set by Te Mania Angus, Mortlake, of $130,000 set in 2022.
The current national record for a bull sale of any breed is the $360,000 sale at Texas Angus, Warialda, NSW, last year.
The Banquet bull was one of 94 bulls offered at the stud's sale.
The 19-month-old bull, Lot 11, Banquet Tom Cruise T220, was described by the stud as being a "very-muscular, big-loined, wide-topped, rugged, extremely-thick and exceptionally-quiet bull".
It was sired by Ben Navis Rambo R230 and out of Banquet Quiet R329.
The stud said its dam was a "powerful and robust, young female" and its maternal great granddam - Banquet Quiet Y091 - was "one of Banquet's most-successful cows".
"Whenever a Banquet Quiet Y091 son has been offered, they have featured as standouts of the sale," the stud said in its catalgoue.
But this is the largest amount a Banquet bull has ever sold for.
The stud's previous-highest price was another Banquet Quiet Y091 son that made $65,000 in 2022.
The bull recorded 2024 TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation estimated breeding values of +2.9 kilograms birth weight, +50kg 200-day weight, +107kg 400-day weight, +144kg 600-day weight, an eye muscle area of +7 square centimetres and intramuscular fat of +4.3 per cent.
The bull was purchased via AuctionsPlus by a Nutrien, Bathurst, NSW, account.
*More to come
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.