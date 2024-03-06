Stock & Land
Omeo Herefords headline Mountain Calf Sales with high prices for weaner calves

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated March 6 2024 - 3:31pm, first published 3:02pm
Pictures by Bryce Eishold

Victoria's iconic Mountain Calf Sales have finished with some of the dearest prices for weaner cattle at Omeo's Hereford and Hereford/Shorthorn-cross sale.

