Gippsland, Yea and Yarra Valley buyers dominate Benambra Mountain Calf Sale

New buyers have competed on the top run of steers at Benambra, with Hereford and Charolais cattle on the way to Gippsland, Yea and the Yarra Valley.
The third of five Mountain Calf Sales featured 1700 head of cattle, made up mainly of Hereford cattle with several Charolais pens.
Among the major buyers was Elders Yea livestock manager Jamie Quinlan who bought 175 Herefords for backgrounders in the Yea district and Yarra Valley.
Agency Alex Scott & Staff Warragul and Pakenham bought more than 200 steers and heifers for backgrounders and restockers in West Gippsland.
Southern agent Brian McCormack, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Leongatha, bought 120 mixed-sex cattle for backgrounder Richelle Hengstberger, Dumbalk North.
Elders Pakenham agent Doug Peachey, Cloverlea, bought 119 cattle, including 100 steers, for several Gippsland backgrounders.
Elders Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney, who recently returned to the company, sold cattle at the Benambra market.
"I thought the steer sale was extremely strong and even though this was my first year back for a long time, there were a lot of new faces competing on the top run of steers," he said.
"That led into a very competitive market for vendors' second and third runs of steers.
"The heifer market sold as expected but the middle run in my mind was a little doughy."
RG & AH Faithfull sold the best-presented pen of the sale, which included 38 Hereford steers, for $1760.
The same vendors also sold 30 Hereford steers for $1200, 12 steers for $1050, 24 Hereford heifers for $1250 and 34 Hereford heifers for $820.
AG & SM Pendergast sold 30 steers for $1730, 34 steers for $1340, 10 steers for $1050, and 15 Hereford heifers for $850.
RK & SK Cornall sold 29 steers for $1630, 18 steers for $1200, 18 steers for $1100, 18 steers for $1160, and 20 steers for $750.
The same vendor also sold 28 Charolais heifers for $700.
BJ & JB Carroll sold 20 Charolais steers for $1410, 24 Charolais steers for $1310, and nine steers for $1000.
AB Sievers sold six Charolais steers for $1190, 18 Charolais steers for $1150, 21 Charolais steers for $1040 and 15 heifers for $610.
JCF Farms sold 10 Hereford steers for $1340 and five steers for $1060.
Russell and Merilyn Pendergast sold 21 Hereford steers for $1340, 15 steers for $1460 which were bought by Princess Royal Station, and 18 Hereford heifers for $810.
Ray & Max Pendergast sold 14 Hereford steers for $1390, 11 steers for $1090, 12 Hereford heifers for $1150 and 12 Hereford heifers for $790.
WJC Pendergast sold 10 Hereford steers for $1270.
BR & Est Le Pendergast sold 20 Hereford steers for $1190, 17 steers for $1360 and 13 Hereford heifers for $840.
WA Pendergast & Sons sold 24 Hereford steers for $1080, 26 steers for $1370, and 36 steers for $1220.
The same vendor also sold 29 Hereford heifers for $730 and 40 Hereford heifers for $700.
DJ Tomkins sold four steers for $1280, 17 steers for $1340, and 17 Hereford heifers for $750.
SF Sievers sold 24 Hereford steers for $1060, 18 steers for $970, 15 steers for $910, 13 steers for $700, 14 steers for $700, and 10 steers for $800.
The same vendor also sold 11 Charolais heifers for $960, 15 heifers for $800 and five heifers for $1190.
KW & JA Pendergast sold 16 Hereford steers for $1480, 16 steers for $1380, 20 steers for $1340, 12 Hereford heifers for $920 and 17 Hereford heifers for $760.
CE & DG Anderson sold 33 steers for $1320.
SR & L Anderson sold 18 steers for $1100, 10 steers for $960 and five steers for $730.
Pendergast Livestock Holdings sold five steers for $1000 and eight steers for $600.
Pendergast Alpine Livestock sold eight steers for $1060, 10 steers for $750 and 12 steers for $700.
Beloka Pastoral sold 20 steers for $1300, 20 steers for $950 and 16 steers for $680.
RW Moon sold 20 steers for $1170, 15 steers for $860 and 14 steers for $500.
G Cottrell sold eight steers for $680.
Willfinn sold eight steers for $660.
