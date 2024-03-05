Mountain Calf Sales kick off for 2024 with 900 cattle at Hinnomunjie

Cattle buyers from all corners of Victoria descended on Hinnomunjie for the inaugural Mountain Calf Sale of 2024, the first of the five iconic sales over two days.
Agents yarded about 900 cattle for the annual high country sale where weaner cattle sold to $1500 a head.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock manager Brad Obst said the buyers were evenly spread geographically across three states.
"The quality of the cattle, especially in the Herefords was outstanding," he said.
"It became evident as the sale progressed that buyers were chasing the top-end of the sale."
The sale started with two pens of spring 2022-drop steers, Karoonda and Yarram Park-blood, consigned by Donald Betts, Omeo/Benambra, including 12 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers, 637 kilograms, which made $2000 a head or 313 cents a kilogram, and 20 steers, 559kg, for $1900 or 339c/kg.
The first pen was bought by agent Jamie Quinlan, Elders Yea, while the second pen was bought by a purchaser from Dargo.
Mr Betts also sold 10 Black Baldy steers for $1920 and six steers for $1770.
Gus and Sandra Crisp, Omeo, sold 65 Hereford steers, 10-11 months, including the top-price weaner pen of 23 Hereford/Shorthorn-cross steers for $1500 and 22 steers for $1480.
Both pens featuring Mawarra and Newcomen-blood, were bought by bullock fattener Graham Osborne, Officer, who bought 62 Hereford steers and 12 Black Baldy steers for a grass-fed operation in South Gippsland.
The Crisps also sold 21 Hereford heifers for $930.
Peter and Sue Soutter, Benambra, sold 121 Hereford calves, including 42 heifers, as well as the best-presented Herefords Australia pen of steers with 18 head, 9-10 months, knocked down for $1440 to Mr Osborne.
The Soutters also sold 21 Hereford steers, Karoonda and Nunniong-blood, for $1410 to agent Pat Cleary, Elders ECM Livestock, Moss Vale, NSW, who bought 95 Hereford steers for Willinga Park, NSW, plus 41 steers for $1370 to a bullock fattener at Foster via agent Hayden Hanratty, Elders Leongatha and Korumburra.
The Soutters sold 15 Hereford heifers for $810 to commision buyer Graeme Ward, Albury, NSW, and 21 heifers for $730 to Dalrose Livestock, Maffra.
Pendergast Alpine Livestock, Benambra, sold 127 mixed-sex mainly Black Baldy calves, 8-9 months, including 15 steers for $1010, 15 steers for $920, 15 steers for $800, and eight steers for $740.
The four pens were bought by father and son Dan and Wade Ivone, Ivone Nutrien Agencies, Myrtleford, for several backgrounders in their home district.
The same vendors sold 23 heifers for $790 to Mr Ward.
AG & SM Pendergast, Benambra, sold 10 Hereford steers, two years, 503kg, for $1620 or 323c/kg.
Among the other notable buyers was Harris Doodewaard, Corcoran Parker, Wangaratta, who bought 70 steers for several backgrounders in the north-east, along with Matt Baxter, Charles Stewart, Mortlake, who bought 55 steers for a bullock fattener in western Victoria.
RE & AM Connley & E Coulthard sold 26 Hereford steers for $1400 and 18 heifers for $790.
