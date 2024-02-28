Stock & Land
Bushfire damage to be assessed after tense fire fights

By Rachael Ward and Cassandra Morgan
February 29 2024 - 10:22am
A helicopter fights a spot fire outside Beaufort, Victoria. (Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS)
Two bushfires that threatened to destroy homes in western Victoria have been contained after an intense firefight overnight, with authorities now focusing on assessing the damage.

