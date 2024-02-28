Victorians to be reminded of farmers who put food on their tables

Victorians are to be reminded of the work that farmers go through to put food on their tables.
As part of a national fundraising campaign organised by Rural Aid, Mates Day, Australian champion netballer Laura Geitz has urged consumers to think about the farmers working to feed the country.
Rural Aid will hold Mates Day on Wednesday, March 20, with the theme of 'Every plate tells a story'.
In the lead up, a number of farmers will share the unseen journey behind their produce before it makes its way to consumers' dinner plates.
Ms Geitz spent her childhood on a 607 hectare cattle and grain property at Allora on Queensland's Darling Downs and said this upbringing motivated her to speak up for farmers.
"I've had a connection with Rural Aid in the past and love what they stand for and what they do," she said.
Rural Aid is a national charity which supports farmers affected by natural disaster through financial, wellbeing and fodder assistance.
Ms Geitz said supporting farmers in crisis, whether it be through droughts, floods or bushfires was "wonderful and wholesome" work to be involved in.
"There are extremes that farmers are constantly battling with, and we speak so much about raising awareness of what our farmers do for us," she said.
The well-known athlete said all families should reflect on where there food comes from when they eat dinner.
"I was thinking the other day, wouldn't it be amazing to actually sit down and look at your food on your plate and ask where do you think that came from?" she said.
"Wonder what the farmer had to go through to get that steak or sausage or broccoli on the plate."
Ms Geitz said no one had that conversation and this needs to change.
"We take it completely for granted that we can zip down to the shops, grab what we want, get home, dish it out, or we call Uber Eats, it arrives and we eat these beautiful meals, but let's strip it back a bit," she said.
"We really need to be asking where does that food come from?
"It comes from these farmers that are absolutely bending over backwards, battling with market prices, battling with the elements to actually dish that up on our plates.
"The majority of us have absolutely no concept of what they're going through to allow us to sit down and eat a meal."
Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters also encouraged Victorians to stop and acknowledge farmers.
"We should celebrate Australian farmers for many reasons," he said.
"Firstly, because they're the best in the world, secondly because they feed us and thirdly because of the amazing food and produce that comes through their energies and efforts.
"Every plate tells a story because the food on it speaks to us about the freshness, the trust and confidence we can have that the food on our plates is nutritious and healthy - it's the world's best."
However, Mr Warlters said the story about what's not on the plate also needed to be considered.
"Lettuce suddenly becomes a $12 lettuce, or we can't get those potato chips on our plate because our potato crops have been wiped out, or the cost of a lamb chop goes up through the cost-of-living crisis," he said.
"We then see another story told on our plate."
Ahead of Mates Day, Rural Aid said more and more natural disaster events, such as recent fires, were leading to increasing requests for its services.
Mr Warlters said the mental health issue is one of the big challenges confronting rural and regional Australia.
"When we deliver fodder to families to help them feed their livestock, it's also the mental wellbeing piece that gets addressed through that process as well," he said.
"People understand that someone else cares for them and wants to make a difference."
Ms Geitz said Rural Aid offers an opportunity for farmers to "put your hand up and say we need some help".
"They're more than happy to be there to help, whether that's through drought, bushfires, flooding or just having someone to talk to," she said.
To support Rural Aid's Mates Day campaign or to make a donation, readers can visit matesday.ruralaid.org.au.
All donations received will contribute to the important work Rural Aid was undertaking in rural and regional communities.
