Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Melville Park's top bull heads local as repeat buyers step up

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated February 27 2024 - 10:30am, first published February 26 2024 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melville Park Hereford stud principal David Lyons, Vasey, with buyer of his top-priced bull, Trent Morris, south Hamilton, agents Guy Robertson and Jack Austin, Coleraine and farm hand Kaidyn Roberts, Vasey. Picture by Barry Murphy
Melville Park Hereford stud principal David Lyons, Vasey, with buyer of his top-priced bull, Trent Morris, south Hamilton, agents Guy Robertson and Jack Austin, Coleraine and farm hand Kaidyn Roberts, Vasey. Picture by Barry Murphy

The top bulls at the Melville Park Hereford, Vasey, stud sale on Monday delivered strong prices despite slower trade for some.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.