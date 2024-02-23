New, returning buyers across four states support annual Glendan Park sale

About 100 people from across Victoria and neighbouring states have travelled to Kyneton to secure Glendan Park genetics.
Glendan Park Hereford stud co-principal Alicia Trovatello said the sale went well and was "definitely a buyer's market", with people able to secure bulls for strong prices.
She said she believed two stud bulls went to northern NSW, and a stud bull to Tasmania, alongside plenty of local support and buyers from across Victoria.
"It was really reflective of the cattle market as it stands," she said.
"The top bull was a really good bull, one of the youngest bulls in the catalogue but one of the heaviest too.
"The buyer has been buying from us for 20 years at least, and was a volume buyer in the sale for Hereford and Angus, so it's really nice to see the support for the program."
The sale had 27 of 39 Hereford lots sell to $20,000 with an average price of $10,407, and sold a further two lots after the sale.
Returning buyer David McClure, Mooree Partnership, Harrow, bought the top-priced lot, Lot 2, for $20,000 and another Hereford bull, Lot 20, for $13,000.
The top-priced bull, Lot 2, Glendan Park Top Shelf T175 was sired by Karoonda Viggo P506 and out of Glendan Park Domino Lass M008.
Its estimated breeding values included a birth weight of 4.8 kilograms, 200-day weight of 40kg, 400-day weight of 62kg, 600-day weight of 96kg, as well as +7.2 square centimetres eye muscle area (EMA), +1.3 centimetres scrotal size and +0.2 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr McClure said he focused on breeding values including EMA and IMF, and strong weight for age.
He has a commercial operation with 1600 head of cattle, and a mixture of Herefords and Angus.
"I thought the top bull was the standout of the draft, his weight for age was fantastic and his dataset was nice and even," he said.
"His growth figures and birth weight too, he ticked all the boxes for us and will go to a select group of our cows."
Nutrien stud stock manager Peter Godbolt said people were prepared to spend up to $20,000, with many lots making about $15,000.
"The Hereford sale was very strong, a lot of return buyers and new people here to compete," he said.
He said buyers hailed from South Australia, Tasmania, northern NSW and across Victoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.