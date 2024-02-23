New volume buyer at Kyneton comes away with a top-priced Angus bull

A new volume buyer for Adameluca Angus has purchased a top bull, alongside three others, for its Sutton Grange-based commercial operation.
Adameluca Angus stud co-principal Alicia Trovatello, Kyneton, said there were several locally-based buyers and from across Victoria.
"It's good to see confidence in the industry still, especially with those commercial buyers coming back and buying bulls, and new clients as well," she said.
The sale offered 38 lots and sold 33, to a top price of $20,000 and average price of $9882, with about four more lots selling after the auction.
Ms Trovatello said the top bull, Lot 12, was sired by the $130,000 Milwalla Slideshow Q102 bull and out of Adameluca Eva N6.
"He's just a beautifully-made bull, big, long and really sound, and he sold to a new volume commercial buyer from Bendigo," she said.
Fucheng Australia bought the top-priced bull, Lot 12, Adameluca Titan T61, for $20,000.
Its estimated breeding values included a birth weight of 5.5 kilograms, 200-day weight of 65kg, 400-day weight of 119kg, 600-day weight of 151kg, as well as +6.1 square centimetres eye muscle area (EMA), +1.4 centimetres scrotal size and +1.8 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF).
Fucheng Australia farm manager Charlie Dangerfield, Sutton Grange, said they bought four lots, and were looking for bulls to "put a bit of punch" back into the herd, with growth, stretch and weight.
"The top bull is just everything, he has the figures, he has the look, given the stud has retained semen for him shows the quality," he said.
"He's an all-round package, he has everything and he'll improve our herd.
"He'll go straight to work."
Long-term buyer David McClure, Mooree Partnership, Harrow, bought four Angus bulls at the sale for his commercial operation of 1600 head of cattle.
"We were looking for good weight for age, good data with EMA and IMF," he said.
"The bulls will go into the commercial operation, the Blacks will go to the heifers for the first year."
Ms Trovatello said they purchased the Adameluca herd and the property in Kyneton South in June, 2023, and looked forward to seeing the stud's growth.
"Next year will be the first run of Glendan Park Angus bulls, which is really exciting," she said.
"Sam [former Adameluca Angus stud principal] went out with a bang.
"He's dedicated so much time and has significantly invested in his herd, so we're very glad to continue with a good lot of Angus females."
Elders stud stock manager Ross Milne said he was pleased with the sale, which had "great clearance" and a very similar average to the previous year.
"The Angus are gaining momentum, there was strong local support on the Angus and we're seeing that from outside areas as well," he said.
"We had nearly 70 registered buyers for the two sales, with a few new faces too."
