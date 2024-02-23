Stock & Land
Ballarat feature cattle sale run ends on a high, as concerns over bushfire grow

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated February 23 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 4:47pm
Pictures by Philippe Perez

The last February feature cattle sale of at CVLX Ballarat on Friday was a solid affair with heavy interest from Gippsland and north east buyers.

