'Seek shelter now' warning in place for residents at Dee, Tasmania and Beaufort, Victoria

Firefighting crews based in the central highlands of Tasmania and western Victoria are currently battling two bushfires that are threatening communities.
Those in Dee and surrounding residents in Tasmania must seek shelter now, as authorities issue a warning of an uncontrolled bushfire which "may destroy homes".
Emergency services have issued a bushfire emergency warning message for the Dee community and surrounds to seek shelter now.
Authorities expect the uncontrolled bushfire to put lives in danger, and may destroy homes as early as 3.30pm.
The warning stated fire conditions are expected to worsen, and be uncontrollable and unpredictable, with the fire travelling towards Dee Lagoon.
Authorities say the safest way to survive to move to a safer location immediately.
If there is no safe route, people can shelter inside the nearest building, check surroundings and extinguish any fires near the building until the fire passes.
The Tasmania Fire Service announced it had fire strike teams ready to act during today's high bushfire rating.
Authorities issued a watch and act warning for the region at about midday, with the fire travelling towards Bradys Lake at the time.
Authorities expected New Norfolk and Sorell, Tas, Upper Derwent Valley, Midlands, South East and East Coast regions to reach an extreme fire danger rating.
Information on current road closures is available at the Tasmania Police website here.
People can stay informed on the current warnings and announcements on the TasALERT website here.
Meanwhile, in western Victoria, residents of Beaufort and surrounding areas have been ordered to evacuate as firefighters try to control a major fire nearby.
An Emergency Warning to leave immediately has been issued for Ballyrogan, Bayindeen, Beaufort, Ben Nevis, Brewster, Buangor, Buangor East, Chute, Cross Roads, Ercildoune, Eurambeen, Eversley, Glenbrae, Glenlogie, Lake Goldsmith, Langi Kal Kal, Lexton, Main Lead, Mena Park, Middle Creek, Mount Cole, Mount Lonarch, Nerring, Raglan, Shirley, Stockyard Hill, Trawalla, Waterloo.
At a media conference on Thursday evening, Premier Jacinta Allan said a cool change that was coming through and wind changes expected the next few hours will be difficult for the region.
"This is a fire situation that is continuing to evolve very quickly and there will be ongoing updates," she said.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the fire situation "will get worse before it gets better".
"We are expecting that wind change to come through between 6pm and 7pm tonight," he said.
Langi Kal Kal minimum security prison in Trawalla - where inmates work with a mixed beef, lamb and egg farm to help with their rehabilitation - has also activated their emergency plan.
"I'm advised that in relation to prisoners that have health conditions that may be exacerbated by smoke, they will be escorted out of the facility to ensure that their health is a priority," Emergency Services Minister Jaclyn Symes said.
"I'm advised that the general manager of the prison is... at the [incident control centre] and will work with authorities in relation to any further steps that need to be taken to protect the interests of the prisoners and the staff.
"This is a facility that is well set up to respond to an incident such as this."
The bushfire is travelling from Bayindeen-Rocky Road in a south-easterly direction towards Anderson Road, Coxs Road, Ferntree Gully Road as of 5pm.
Western and central Victoria faced extreme fire danger on Thursday with a Total Fire Ban declared for most of the state.
