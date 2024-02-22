Barwidgee Angus' top-priced bull heads north to Wilmot

The top-priced bull at the Barwidgee Angus, Caramut, stud sale on Thursday went to a well-known NSW buyer.
The bull, Lot 9, was bought over the phone by the Wilmot Cattle Company, Hernani, NSW for $17,000.
The August 2022-drop bull weighed 730 kilograms and was sired by Murdeduke Quarterback Q011 and out of Barwidgee 17513.
The sale topper recorded TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of 1.8 square centrimetres eye muscle area, birth weight of 1.7kg, 200-day weight of 52kg, 400-day weight of 96kg and 600-day weight of 129kg.
Stud principal Wendy Kelly said the top-priced bull was one of her "favourites" before the sale because it had "such an amazing temperament".
"He's a lovely, quiet, soft easy doing bull," she said.
"I thought there were a three or four bulls that could have been top price but there were two people that were chasing him."
Of the 55 bulls offered, 49 were sold, to an average price of $8236.
The sale compared to a clearance of 47 bulls from 68 offered in 2023 where the top-priced bull sold for $18,000 and the average was $9021.
All Barwidgee Angus bulls were presented for sale finished off grass with no grain fed.
Ms Kelly said this trait drew repeat customers back for this year's stud sale.
"We just try and keep everything simple," she said.
"It suits well to have them off grass and it also means the bulls last a lot longer because they don't get over fat and over fed as young bulls.
"It keeps them more athletic."
Andrew and Anne Dwyer, Hawkesdale, bought one the second highest priced bulls at the sale, for $14,000.
A number of bulls hit the same mark on the day.
The Dwyer's new bull, Lot 25, was sired by Barwidgee 20127 and out of Barwidgee 20374.
The September 2022-drop recorded TransTasman Angus Cattle Evaluation figures of 14.2 square centimetres eye muscle area, birth weight of 3.4kg, 200-day weight of 44kg, 400-day weight of 85kg and 600-day weight of 106kg.
Ms Dwyer said the bull was square and "easy doing".
"We liked his moderate birth weight and we look at the EMAs," she said.
"We like a large EMA."
The bull will be run to first or second calving Angus cows from June.
The calves produced will be finished as bullocks.
Beveridge beef farmer Scott Barrow bought five bulls at Wednesday's sale and was a repeat customer.
Mr Barrow said the Kelly family's "excellent" after sale service was one of the reasons he kept returning.
"The bulls aren't dressed up like other studs," he said.
"What you see is what you get with them and they're ready to work.
"All of the figures can all be very good but you need them structurally sound.
"I look at how they walk and run and look at all the figures and narrow it down from there."
Elders Mortlake agent Ross Milne sold the bulls at Barwidgee.
"It was a very consistent, even sale as always," he said.
"We had a good clearance which is very pleasing and good buying."
Mr Milne said the bulls attracted a "good regular client base that appreciated these cattle".
"They're grass fed and they provide a great service here," he said.
"They're very commercially focused."
The Elders agent said more and more bulls buyers were looking for grass-fed stock.
"They're looking towards that feeding regime for their cattle," he said.
"They get a little bit more longevity."
