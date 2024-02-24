Farm protest message appears as 'landmark' on popular online map

A protest message mown into a hillside paddock near Ballarat is now an historical landmark.
At least that's what the developers of the popular Google Maps online application have decided.
The well-known "p*ss off Ausnet" message has started appearing on the online maps listed as a historic landmark.
Type "Mount Prospect" into your browser if you wish to check out "P*ss off Ausnet".
The message was ploughed into a Myrniong paddock by a local farmer back in 2020 using a tractor and his GPS.
The same message appeared on the hillside of a farm a year later courtesy of fifth generation potato farmer Joee Aganetti-Fraser.
Many community members have joined protest groups to protest over proposed high voltage power lines planned to criss-cross western and northern Victoria to link renewable energy projects with the national grid.
The Western Renewables and VNI West projects aims to roll out hundreds of kilometres of new transmission lines across the state.
The protest messages about AusNet and high voltage towers are prominent on many rural and country town fences and buildings.
