Farm protest message appears as 'landmark' on popular online map

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 25 2024 - 7:00am
A protest message mown onto a hillside between Ballarat and Daylesford in 2021 is now an historic landmark, according to Google Maps.
A protest message mown into a hillside paddock near Ballarat is now an historical landmark.

