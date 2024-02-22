Big buyers abandon Pakenham as hot weather knocks fortnightly confidence, prices

A "depleted" buying gallery at Pakenham's fortnightly store sale caused cattle prices to ease by more than $200 a head.
Commision buyers north of the Murray River were nowhere to be seen, while major feedlotters Teys Charlton and J & F were absent from the Victorian Livestock Exchange market.
Their absence left the heavy lifting to volume buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and South Gippslander Anthony Hullick, Keswick Pastoral and Westside Meat, who were among the largest purchasers at the sale.
Light-weight steers failed to pass 400 cents a kilogram, as the sale comprised a mixed-yarding of cattle, with fewer vendor-bred runs of 70 or more cattle.
Nutrien Pakenham auctioneer Michael Robertson said prices eased considerably compared to the first February store sale.
"It was very flat... I don't think I've ever seen a buying gallery so depleted and that carried through for the remainder of the auction," he said.
"There was no energy and the sale was flat, with feeder-weight cattle selling reasonably well.
"Once you took out Anthony Hullick and Campbell Ross, it was really tough to find support."
South Gippdland buyers were another noticeable absence from the sale ahead of Friday's Leongatha store sale where 5000-plus cattle are anticipated to be sold.
Baw Baw Livestock auctioneer Zac Gleeson said the sale "lacked the punch" it had experienced in recent weeks.
"It's dried off everywhere and with a 38-degree day on the cards, everyone is a bit cautious," he said.
"Prices were back $200 on the last Pakenham sale and if you compared it to Ballarat last Friday, it could have been down up to $300."
Dunburgh Agriculture, Neerim, sold 70 Angus steers, 17-18 months, with an average weight of 502kg.
The draft included 20 steers, 526kg, for $1680 or 319c/kg, 20 steers, 526kg, for $1680 or 319c/kg, and 30 steers, 471kg, for $1640 or 348c/kg.
The pens were bought by Mark Dwyer, G & K O'Connor, Pakenham, for one of the company's Riverina, NSW, feedlots.
Pakenham Plumbing sold eight Angus steers, 485kg, for $1480 or 305c/kg to O'Connors.
G & S Hasthorpe, Tanjil South, sold 73 Charolais mixed-sex cattle, including eight steers, 16-18 months, 449kg, for $1200 or 267c/kg, and four heifers, 449kg, for $1050 or 233c/kg.
The Hasthorpes also sold 17 steers, 10-12 months, 384kg, for $1180 or 307c/kg, and 27 heifers, 359kg, for $960 or 267c/kg.
B Hawkins sold eight Angus steers, 480kg, for $1400 or 291c/kg to Mr Ross, and 25 steers, 396kg, for $1240 or 313c/kg to Mr Hullick.
WL Hall sold 12 Angus steers, 448kg, for $1270 or 283c/kg to Mr Ross.
John Dean sold 16 Angus steers, 414kg, for $1210 or 292c/kg.
Meredith Farms sold 19 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 396kg, for $1090 or 275c/kg.
W Hector sold 15 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 371kg, for $1080 or 291c/kg.
Robinson Grazing, Pakenham, sold 15 Angus steers, 453kg, for $1450 or 320c/kg.
R Mathews, Kyneton, sold 24 Angus steers, 399kg, for $1310 or 328c/kg.
Banksia Gully, Woodstock, sold 16 Angus steers, two years, 723kg, for $2100 or 290c/kg to Hopkins River Pastoral via Mr Ross.
Chesapeak, French Island, sold 12 Angus steers, 564kg, for $1550 or 274c/kg.
B & R Parkin, Chirnside Park, sold nine steers, 448kg, for $1470 or 328c/kg and six heifers, 448kg, for $1220 or 272c/kg.
D & N Cunnington, Barwon Downs, sold 22 heifers, 418kg, for $1360 or 325c/kg, and 19 heifers, 376kg, for $1150 or 305c/kg.
N Beninati, Pakenham South, sold 18 Charolais/Angus-cross steers, 408kg, for $1250 or 306c/kg, and 17 heifers, 376kg, for $1010 or 268c/kg.
Coolart Agriculture, Balnarring, sold 15 Hereford steers, 607kg, for $1650 or 271c/kg.
R & M Ecuyer, Woodleigh, sold six Angus steers, 585kg, for $1700 or 290c/kg. L
DA Harrison, Cora Lynn, sold eight steers, 500kg, for $1420 or 284c/kg, and 20 steers, 438kg, for $1500 or 296c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.