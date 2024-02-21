High interest in preg-tested spring calvers at solid Mortlake all-female sale

The second of two sales at WVLX Mortlake caused by a recent huge influx of store cattle was underpinned by strong interest from commission buyers, as sales remained firm across the board.
The unique female only Wednesday store sale at Mortlake, yarded 3576 cattle in total with an average weight of 362 kilograms across the sale.
Of that yarding 1296 were grown heifers, with 2272 making up the weaner heifer portion, with the majority being of a good quality.
Heavier grown steers were highly sought after, sold to a top of 338 cents per kilogram, for three pens from Kilkenny Pastoral consisting of 17, 16 and 16 Angus grown heifers each with weights ranging from 404-407kg and sold for $1365-$1367 a head.
Kerr & Co stock agent Zac Van Wegen said those who worked well with their breeding were rewarded well.
"Some of those really good breeder-type heifers that will go back to the bull did really well," he said.
"The Kilkenny cattle in particular, I thought did bloody good and have been rewarded for the breeding behind in their cattle."
David Roache, Kilkenny Pastoral, Hawkesdale said he wanted to wait for the right time for his mixed yarding of 96 Angus and Hereford grown heifers.
"We had 18 month old cattle that were a bit of a surplus and pre-tested empty heifers," he said.
"We also kept a few from springtime when prices were a little bit ordinary, and just hoped for a bit of a rise in the market, and we did get that recently, even though it isn't nothing too much to crow about."
He said the amount of cattle on the market had "flatlined things a little" as producers were beginning to offload cattle but the line up of quality was "still good around the yards."
"A lot of people are starting to think about the autumn break, whenever that comes," he said.
"We are dry right now, which is a little normal for here now, so we have been feeding our herd silage and keeping them ticking over."
Many weaner heifers on offer were "sticky" in their prices according to Mr Van Wegen with "not a lot making over three bucks."
Those few weaner cattle that did break the three dollar barrier were relatively light, with G & D Bartlett selling 24 weaner heifers, 237kg, for 306c/kg or $728.
The best per head price in that portion of the sale was a pen of 10 Angus weaner heifers sold by ML & KE Ryan, 386kg, sold for 290c/kg or $1119.
Mr Van Wegen said both Angus and the coloured offerings held up well as the region started to dry out, but the run of preg-tested spring calvers on offer had generated good interest.
"People certainly held them off for a little while because prices had not been pretty," he said.
"There certainly were a few bits and pieces that have been cleaned up and held over the spring and summer but we do see that generally as it starts to really dry out, but it's been pretty solid today."
Agent Brendan Jacobson and commission buyer Duncan Brown very active throughout the sale, however good local support for the sale kept competition bubbling.
More to come...
