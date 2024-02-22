Grape escape with 11 blocks up for sale together at Red Cliffs

The Sunraysia irrigation region dominates the nation's exports of table grapes.
The plump and sweet grapes grown by "blockies" from around Mildura are particularly in demand throughout Asia and attract a premium price.
Green, red and blue-black varieties are produced by about 900 growers - today producing more than 200,000 tonnes for sale.
Many table grape growers began as dried grape or wine grape producers and moved into the richer table grapes from the early 1980s.
Now there's a way you can prune off 11 of these blocks in one go.
A table grape agribusiness comprising 11 properties at Red Cliffs has hit the market.
Famously, the farmers called on to turn the desert into an oasis with the creation of an unlikely irrigation scheme off the Murray River are called blockies - they farmed little properties, or blocks, of about 10 hectares in size.
These 11 blocks which make up the Tulloch Road aggregation are mostly adjacent each other or contiguous.
"This outstanding freehold cluster of properties is located on the fringe of the Red Cliffs township and is not only high yielding but also has huge future development potential," Tony Roccisano from Professionals Real Estate Mildura said.
The blocks include five homes, a big packing shed with cool room complex and numerous sundry sheds and infrastructure.
Irrigation across the properties is via drip, low level and overhead sprays, all with fertigation systems and over 800 megalitre of water.
More than 40 hectares are planted to Menindee Seedless, Flame Seedless, Crimson and Long Crimson Seedless, Thompson Seedless and Red Globe with 60ha ready for redevelopment and new plantings.
"The Sunraysia region is currently the biggest table grape growing area in Australia with produce shipped domestically and overseas including China, which is set to help drive interest in this property," Mr Roccisano said.
No price range was suggested for the sale.
For more information contact Tony Roccisano from Professionals Real Estate Mildura on 0418 502101.
