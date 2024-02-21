Dairy products were dumped after power outages, more storms predicted today

Processors and supermarket giants have been forced to dump dairy after a severe storm and power outages meant products would go to waste.
A Woolworths spokesperson confirmed dairy products needed to be discarded due to the power outages one week ago, but did not disclose the amount lost.
"Last week, an unexpected weather event in Victoria caused power outages to more than 30 of our stores," the spokesperson said.
"While we did operate a number of these stores by generators for a few days, all affected stores have returned to normal trading and normal stock levels."
Meanwhile, a Coles spokesperson said the company also had about 30 stores losing power at different periods due to the storm, with all stores reopened.
"While most of our stores were quickly back online, some of our stores were without power for longer which has meant there was some food and milk that needed to be discarded," the spokesperson said.
"At Coles, food safety is paramount - and unfortunately, the food and milk we disposed of was unsafe for sale or to be donated to food rescue charities."
Gippsland Jersey co-founder and dairy farmer Steve Ronalds, Lakes Entrance, said on a farm level, they managed to retain their milk and continue milking, along with their suppliers.
"One of our farmers didn't have power for three milkings and then his power came back on, and the rest of them had generators, or the power didn't go off," he said.
"My farm, we were without power for three days but luckily we had a generator to milk the cows."
He said it hadn't been "terribly disruptive", but on a processing level they faced some milk losses due to the temperature.
"Our power was out [at processing] and randomly we had a fire once the power came back on in the control box," he said.
"The crew could smell something and all of a sudden they saw flames coming out of it, so they were able to isolate it straight away and get it under control, and it was fixed the next day."
He said it had been challenging to return to normal supply to the stores, and a number of stores needed to discard dairy products.
"We've been chasing our tail trying to catch up and it'll be next week until we're back up to 100 per cent," Mr Ronalds said.
"You don't realise how vulnerable you are until something happens."
VicEmergency announced another multi-risk day for Victorians, with an extreme fire danger rating for the Mallee, Wimmera, northern country, north central, south west and central districts.
Thunderstorms and dry lightning are expected for the central and eastern Victorian regions, including Melbourne and Gippsland.
VICSES chief officer Tim Wiebusch advised people to be aware of the risk of further branches or trees falling from those hanging or compromised from the previous storm.
"In strong winds, avoid walking and unnecessary road travel in high-risk areas including those impacted by last week's storms," he said.
