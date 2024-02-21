Stock & Land
Dairy products were dumped after power outages, more storms predicted today

Rachel Simmonds
Rachel Simmonds
February 22 2024 - 10:45am
Major supermarkets were forced to dump dairy products after severe storms caused power outages one week ago, with more storms predicted today. File picture
Processors and supermarket giants have been forced to dump dairy after a severe storm and power outages meant products would go to waste.

