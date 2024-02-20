Stock & Land
Home/News

Carbon emission reductions will be enforced eventually, farmers told

BM
By Barry Murphy
February 20 2024 - 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nutrien Ag Solutions sustainability field officer Callam Unger. Picture by Barry Murphy
Nutrien Ag Solutions sustainability field officer Callam Unger. Picture by Barry Murphy

Farmers will be forced to reduce their carbon emissions eventually, according to Nutrien Ag Solutions sustainability field officer Callam Unger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.