Buyers are holding the reins amidst increased lamb numbers at saleyards

By Leann Dax
February 21 2024 - 7:00am
Mitchell Widows, Elders, with Jason Ridley, Girral, NSW, who sold 220 scanned-in-lamb Merino ewes for $124 at West Wyalong, NSW, and Jake Lebrocque, Elders. Picture supplied by Lucy Payne
During the past fortnight, lamb markets have shown hints of weariness following what had been an encouraging start to 2024.

