Industry focus turns to Victoria's high country for the 84th Mountain Calf Sales

By Bryce Eishold
February 22 2024 - 6:50am
Close to 9000 cattle will go under the hammer in Victoria's high country during the 2024 Mountain Calf Sales. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Close to 9000 cattle will go under the hammer in Victoria's high country during the 2024 Mountain Calf Sales. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Prices for weaner cattle have rebounded by more than 100 cents a kilogram since the start of the year as high country graziers remain quietly optimistic less than two weeks out from the iconic 84th Mountain Calf Sales.

