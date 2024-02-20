Facing closure: Ballarat Mushroom Farm pleads for support to keep doors open

A Smythes Creek farmgate shop is at a "crossroads" as it seeks customer feedback on whether to stay open, amid dwindling customer numbers.
Under a year ago, the Ballarat Mushroom Farm revamped its store, adding a cool room and stocking other seasonal produce outside of mushrooms, snacks and pantry items.
The store underwent a massive transition since COVID, going from a dedicated mushroom farm to selling under marquees and then transitioning from a shed to a fit-for-purpose space for a wide range of produce.
It's also been an excellent space for the local community, according to co-owner Tanya Lunn.
"My customers share some amazing stories. We have laughs and sometimes tears here," she said.
But on Friday, the shop's co-owner Monique Lunn posted a status update to their Facebook page, stating they were unsure where to head, citing dwindling customer numbers.
"If business doesn't pick up for us, then we don't exist," co-owner and Monique's partner Tanya Lunn said.
"We're at the crossroads. Do we continue to what feels like at the moment banging our head against a brick wall? Or do we walk away?"
The shop has since received hundreds of responses and recommendations to the call out across various Facebook pages, ranging from expanding delivery services, changing the shop's business name, and establishing a website.
While she said some suggestions might be financially nonviable or not logistical for their small operation, the co-owners will consider as many options they can.
"Someone called for us to put a marketing manager on, but that really is financially not a possibility," she said.
"We're not wanting to be millionaires here too.
"We just want to turn out beautiful fresh produce, and showcase what Australia does is be the best producers in the world, so we just ask to look after our farmers, keep farming sustainable and on our shores."
She acknowledged there'd been some complacency in the years post-COVID and despite inquiries underway into rising prices at major supermarket chains, shoppers were still looking for convenience when doing their grocery shopping.
But Tanya said there needed to be a better understanding in how purchasing at the farmgate can help farmers and foster the local agricultural sector in the long run.
"The best thing people can do now is also grow their own veggie patches," she said.
"But if people want to buy products with nutritional value in foods, the sooner a food can be paddock-to-plate scenario, the better it is for the consumer."
Tanya said reducing food waste was a crucial factor for her operation.
She had heard a lot of feedback from her own customers that larger supermarket chains sold produce that "lasts two or three days before it turns or goes off."
"My argument is that farmgate stores can supply stuff that will last the week or the fortnight... and save more trips to a shop," she said.
"I can also do things like a generic delivery box of $50 or $80 with many items, but it's not my preferred option.
"I'd much prefer people to let me know what they want and in what quantity they're going to use it so that I can put a box together, there's no waste, and they are happy."
Further changes to the store to encourage visitation, including a proposed cafe, road signage and a larger carpark are waiting on council approval permits, which Tanya said was "a long process".
But for now, she hopes she can play an important part in keeping local farming an essential part of Ballarat for years to come.
"I love my customers and never want to lose this ability to spend time with my customers too," she said.
